Bobby Shmruda addresses the baseless claims that his dancing is actually “twerking” and defends his dance moves that got him to where he is.

Bobby Shmurda has been enjoying life since he recently regained freedom after serving six years in prison on weapons and conspiracy charges. Upon his release, Bobby shared his first day out with the public and revealed he found a love for investing and real estate while behind bars.

He promised to not leave rapping alone but it was clear he wants to build his portfolios immediately and had serious passion when discussing it. Rapping is one thing that will always have his attention because it’s what introduced him to the world. Since he’s been home Bobby has popped out at a few festivals and hit concert goers with his unique dance moves.

Recently Bobby released the video for his song “Trapping Is A Sport” and viewers quickly went in bashing his dancing and claiming he was twerking in his music video and calling the moves “sus.”

The rapper who’s West Indian even released a tutorial so fans can learn how to whine and “please their ladies” while going “up-down and side to side.”

“She ain’t eva gonna go back home,” said Bobby in his whine tutorial.

This week Bobby joined DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast and addressed those criticisms of his dancing skills. For the most part, Shmurda finds the comments comical and isn’t taking them personally in this era of internet trolls.

“We be laughin’ at that s***” Shmurda said about the comments of him twerking. “You talkin’ ’bout the n-ggas or the girls? You talkin’ ’bout the n***s? It gotta be the n-***s. Alright, so those be the n-ggas that be like, ‘this n-gga Bobby taking all the b***s, son. This n**** Bobby always f**** on all the b***. I can’t doing all that s** now my girl asking me to whine.’ It’s those type of n***s.” “Why if Chris Brown whine they ain’t say nothin’? Why if Beenie Man whine they don’t say nothin’?”

The comments around his dancing remind us just how long he was gone from the scene and how the kids weren’t really there when he hit the scene.

Bobby’s dancing is a big part of his brand and a big part of why we love Bobby but with internet trolls nothing you do is slander-proof.

You can listen to his full appearance on DJ Akademiks’ podcast below.