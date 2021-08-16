Bossip Video

Bobby Shmurda has taken his management duties to Roc Nation to start his return to music after being released from prison earlier this year.

Bobby Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in late February after spending six long years behind bars. Unlike most rappers, when he released, there was no “First Day Out” single anywhere in sight. Bobby has laid low and took his time adjusting to life outside again. Plus, being released in the middle of a pandemic adds to the already- difficult task of entering society again after so many years away.





Upon his release, Karen Civil and her show #CivilTV was right there to document the historic day. One of the first things Bobby made sure to reveal was is prison, he found a love for real estate and investing and that was his focus a majority of the time. Of course, he will return to music but his mindset is stronger than ever and he’s ready to make the most out of his freedom.

So far, we haven’t gotten any music, but according to Complex, that should change soon with his new management deal.

Bobby Shmurda has inked a new management deal with Roc Nation as he continues to work on new music and his debut album. According to The New York Times, the Brooklyn rapper also has a number of collaborations in the vault with artists like Swae Lee, DaBaby, and Migos, with the shared factor being “rhythm and movement,” the paper writes. “We’re going to be dancing 24/7,” Shmurda said. “When I dance, it’s to show you that I came through the struggle, but I overcame it and we’re still overcoming it.” “He’ll ask questions and not just ask but actually comprehend,” Mike Brinkley, a senior vice president of artist management at Roc Nation, said. “Meeting him for the first time, you can’t even fathom what he went through because he doesn’t wear it. He’s like, ‘I’m here to work, what do you need me to do?’”

Bobby held it down, did his time, and now he’s home, so he can take as long as he needs to prepare the music and fans will be right there eager to hear it. He’s been cooking up and everyone is wanting to collaborate with him, so he likely has a full clip ready to go.

With his new venture with Roc Nation, we can expect the proper rollout he deserves and great music to complete this chapter in his story of triumph.