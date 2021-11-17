Hanifa Designer Anifa Mvuemba Honored At 6th Annual InStyle Awards

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The InStyle Awards?

Award season is underway and that includes the InStyle Awards, which honored fashion’s finest this week!

Jurnee Smollett attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Some of our favorite celebs showed up and showed out — including Jurnee Smollett who wore this bright yellow Maison Valentino look.

Jurnee Smollett attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Fabulous from the front AND the back!

Tessa Thompson attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Tessa Thompson is always gorgeous. Even in black she’s far from basic.

Storm Reid attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Storm Reid stylishly showed up to pay tribute to her stylist Jason Bolden who won Voice of Fashion honors at the awards.

Congrats to Jason — his client roster is out of this world — besides Storm, he also works with Yara Shahidi, Ava Duvernay and Gabrielle Union, just to name a few!

Lori Harvey attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Lori Harvey brought her flawlessness in all black as well. She’s another of Jason’s clients!

Regina Hall attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

The beautiful Regina Hall rocked a black YSL jumpsuit to the event where she honored Melissa McCarthy.

Tiffany Boone attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Tiffany Boone brought her beauty to the Awards as well.

Simone Biles and Amanda Gorman attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

We loved that young icons Simone Biles and Amanda Gorman paired up on the carpet.

Simone Biles attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Zoe Kravitz attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

Zoe Kravitz opted for a bold burgundy look.

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

And Niecy Nash pulled up with her partner Jessica Betts.

Anifa Mvuemba attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards 2021

We’ve also got to show some love to designer Anifa Mvuemba who won InStyle’s Future of Fashion Award the day before her first runway show.

