Who Looked More Bangin’ At The InStyle Awards?

Award season is underway and that includes the InStyle Awards, which honored fashion’s finest this week!

Some of our favorite celebs showed up and showed out — including Jurnee Smollett who wore this bright yellow Maison Valentino look.

Fabulous from the front AND the back!

Tessa Thompson is always gorgeous. Even in black she’s far from basic.

Storm Reid stylishly showed up to pay tribute to her stylist Jason Bolden who won Voice of Fashion honors at the awards.

Congrats to Jason — his client roster is out of this world — besides Storm, he also works with Yara Shahidi, Ava Duvernay and Gabrielle Union, just to name a few!

Lori Harvey brought her flawlessness in all black as well. She’s another of Jason’s clients!

The beautiful Regina Hall rocked a black YSL jumpsuit to the event where she honored Melissa McCarthy.

Tiffany Boone brought her beauty to the Awards as well.

We loved that young icons Simone Biles and Amanda Gorman paired up on the carpet.

Zoe Kravitz opted for a bold burgundy look.

And Niecy Nash pulled up with her partner Jessica Betts.

We’ve also got to show some love to designer Anifa Mvuemba who won InStyle’s Future of Fashion Award the day before her first runway show.

