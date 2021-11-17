Bossip Video

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally ours and gives us our first clear look at Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro.

We have been teased with the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man since the day his sequel was announced. As soon as ‘Far From Home’ was released, rumors started circulating the third film would feature an old cast, a new cast, and a dabble into the multiverse. Thanks to the pandemic, we’re getting the movie almost a year later than intended but the hype is still as big as it’s ever been.

Earlier this year, we received the official title Spider-Man: No Way Home. The title gives a small hint into the plot of the movie which is someone from a different reality not being able to make it home. Another small look into the film happened when it was announced Jamie Foxx would be returning to reprise his role as Electro from an entirely different Spider-Man franchise.

The first trailer arrived and all the rumors were confirmed: Spider-Man and Dr. Strange will be changing reality as we know it and facing various classic villains.

Last night, Sony finally delivered trailer 2 and doubled down on the chaos we can expect. We did not get confirmation of Tobey or Andrew, but we did get better looks at Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus, Sandman, The Lizard and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

You can watch the trailer in all its glory below.