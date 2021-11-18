Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘keeping up’ with each other after sparking dating rumors last month. The pair recently rang in Pete’s birthday in an intimate house gathering, organized by Kim herself for her bae Pete, PEOPLE is reporting.

The SNL star and his rumored superstar influencer sweetie met in Palm Springs at her mother Kris Jenner’s pad for a fun time with special guest Flavor Flav. A photo to document the special birthday celebration was shared by Flavor on Instagram. In the flick, Pete appears to be wearing the flannel top to match Kim’s flannel pants, and both pieces match momager Kris’ full flannel get up.

Flavor hinted at the birthday celebration for Pete, calling him his ‘adopted son.’

FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @Kimkardashian and @Krisjenner Pete, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for, it lookz real good on you. happy birthday.

Maybe this was a set up for a sleepover? Don’t they look happy???

PEOPLE says Kardashian West, 41, threw the pajammy jam birthday bash for Davidson at Jenner’s Palm Springs home on Tuesday. One of their sources says Kim is still loving Pete’s energy.

“Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch,” the insider says. “They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. “Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it.”

Good for them! Are YOU surprised that Kim and Pete are still going strong?