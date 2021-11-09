Bossip Video

Pete Davidson really knows how to get the people going!

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night, the Saturday Night Live star made reference to his rumored Kim Kardashian West romance…without actually referencing it at all.

A few minutes into their conversation, Davidson was asked to confirm whether an unnamed headline item was “real or a rumor” after the late night host read “a lot about it” in the press. Obviously, he was referring to the comedian being spotted with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last week, sparking dating rumors.

But, of course, Pete had an expert way of dodging the question in order to promote his latest venture.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Oh, Pete, you silly goose.

Davidson took the bit even further, going on to joke that “a lot of people are shocked” that he could land a Tubi project, again confirming that it’s very much “a real thing.” In case you’re actually interested in that project, it’s titled The Freak Brothers.

If anything, this will only further drive speculation, because if Davidson wasn’t dating Kardashian, he’d debunk it…right? Right?!

Check out his interview down below: