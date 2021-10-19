Bossip Video

Earlier this month, Flavor Flav was arrested by Nevada police in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to reports from TMZ, the incident happened on October 5, when the Public Enemy rapper was charged for domestic battery constituting domestic violence, a misdemeanor, in Henderson, Nevada. The criminal complaint claims Flavor Flav poked the alleged victim’s nose with his finger, took hold of her, hurled her onto the ground, and proceeded to take her phone from her hand.

The rapper’s lawyer, David Chesnoff, told the outlet that, “in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

It was just a few weeks ago that Flav made headlines for some other turmoil going on in his life, when he accused Chuck D of trying to prevent Public Enemy from reuniting because of contract negotiations. Chuck later responded and explained the situation from his perspective, pointing the finger at Flav. The feud started when Chuck kicked Flavor out of the group because he didn’t want to perform at a Bernie Sanders rally.

“I’m tired of the circus of airing news that ain’t news and am going to keep it factual here,” Chuck D said in a statement at the time. “Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost. Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change.”

While it seems like the former Flavor of Love star is going through it, there are some good things going on in his life right now. According to the rapper, he has been one year sober from alcohol as of Tuesday, plus, it’s been 15 months since he had his last cigarette.