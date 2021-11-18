Megan Thee Stallion And Revlon Release Their ‘Reign On’ Perfume Collaboration, Aromatic Excitement Ensues

That hot girl reign just won’t let up.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Revlon brand ambassadorship is expanding to include not only cosmetics but perfume. Meg’s announcing that her “Reign On” Revlon fragrance is officially available via an enticing commercial filled with tour footage.

Megan Thee Sceneted’s fragrance is being released alongside “One Heart” featuring Sofia Carson and Revlon reports that it can give you “the confidence to live boldly and let the real you shine” and Meg agrees.

“Revlon’s Reign On is the perfect fragrance for all my Hot Girls. It is fresh and flirty and will complement any summer vibe,” said Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion.

A product description notes that it’s for the “young woman who is strong, independent, idealistic, and ready to take charge” and retails for $25.00.

Take on the world with its clean, self-assured energy. Confident and engaging, Reign On is invigoratingly floral and fruity, with top notes of Lemon Confit and Drenched Bamboo Leaves; middle notes of Bright Jasmine Petals, Waterlily and Butterfly Flower; and base notes of Sheer Musks, Blonde Woods and Salty Moss. The raw and bold scent of Reign On gives you the courage and self-belief to take on the world, with a clean, appealing atmosphere of rain-kissed petals. Charge yourself up with its aura of assured energy and get ready to Reign On. 1 oz. / 30ml Eau de Toilette Spray $25.00 8 oz. / 256ml Fine Fragrance Mist $ 9.99

The Reign On and One Heart fragrances are available on Amazon.com and in select CVS stores.

For additional information visit www.Revlon.com, #RevlonxMeg, and #RevlonxSofia and follow @Revlon on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and RevlonSnaps on SnapChat.