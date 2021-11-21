Bossip Video

Soulja Boy is keeping his pointless, one-sided beef with Young Dolph going following the latter’s tragic passing earlier this week.

On November 19, just two days after Dolph was shot and killed inside of a cookie store in his hometown, Soulja Boy took to Instagram Live and talked about the situation for nearly 30 minutes. This comes amid Soulja’s “beef” with the late Memphis rapper, which consisted of him calling out Dolph over his claims that he was an independent artist.

In his IG Live, Soulja claims if the shoe was on the other foot and he was the one who got shot, people would be happy that he was dead.

“Let it would have been me,” he said on Friday. “It would have been a whole bunch of, ‘Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut. He should have…’ Let it woulda been me, n***a. N****s would have been laughing like a muthaf***er. ‘Soulja Boy thought he was tough.'”

As fans in the comments encouraged him to share some condolences for the fallen rapper, regardless of their recent “feud,” Soulja refused to share any kind words for Dolph. He went on to say members of his Paper Route Empire team were in his DMs threatening him just days before the artist’s death.

SB was recently pulled from two shows on the 2021 Millennium Tour, one of which was in Memphis, for precautionary reasons. Still, Soulja said he didn’t understand the reasoning for his removal.

“Y’all muthaf***ers done got me took off the Memphis show like Young Dolph dying got something to do with me,” he said. “What the f**k Young Dolph dying got to do with me? That’s what the f**k I’m trying to figure out.”

G-Squared Events released a statement about the decision to pull Soulja from said shows:

“The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority.” the statement reads. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

Rest In Peace, Dolph.