WAPunzel: Cardi B Shares Flowing Natural Hair Update, Fact-Checks Trolls About Length-Checks

What’s the secret, sis?

Cardi B is a trendsetting icon in everything from clothes and shoes to makeup and nails, but now her natural hair is what everybody’s talking about. She recently Tweeted an update about her hair growth journey and posted a picture of her hair that’s waist-length and thicker than half a dozen bundles!

“So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”

The “Rumors“ rapper is an open book when it comes to her hair and with results like that, we’re taking notes! Last spring, she proudly posted her wash-day routine on Instagram stories. A few months after that, Cardi posted an Instagram story of her creating the homemade hair mask she credits with maintaining healthy hair for herself and Kulture.

The results speak for themselves!

Cardi also noted that her epic collection of wigs “helps with hair growth ALOT!”

There were skeptics about Cardi’s success, claiming her mixed Dominican heritage contributed more to her hair journey than the consistency, healthy lifestyle, and hair mask. Cardi followed up her length-check with a fact-check on Instagram.

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” Cardi captioned a series of pictures showing her natural hair since childhood.

Cardi went on to speak to the complicated history of Black hair that has made it difficult for people with tight kinks and curls to properly care for their hair.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair . and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

The Instagram series ended with a video of Cardi flicking and flipping her luscious locks, simply saying, “It’s a lot of hair!”

She also posted throwback pictures to Twitter to set the record straight.

“ItS gEnEtICS! No it’s proper hair maintenance.I have a hair texture that requires lots of love and maintenance. This pictures show my hair from childhood,high school & adult hood and since I started takin care of my hair the right way it has grown TREMENDOUSLY!”

Plenty of Cardi’s fans already swear by her tips and DIY deep conditioning recipe. Have you tried it?