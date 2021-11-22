Bossip Video

Who Looked More Bangin?

The red carpet of the 2021 American Music Awards was flooded with incredible fashion worn by amazing talents including Chloe x Halle, Winnie Harlow, JoJo, Coi Leray, Kali Uchis, Machine Gun Kelly and more. We really love Winnie’s Zuhair Murad look. Talk about doing a lot with a little bit of material!

We were also completely in awe at Halle Bailey in Laquan Smith. We LOVE. That chocolate color is everything on her too!

Big sis Chloe also opted for a velvet gown — but hers was a black cutout by Monsoori.

JoJo’s Usama Ishtay gown looked like wearable art. A little like lingerie too — but VERY expensive lingerie. Do you love this look? We think she looked amazing.

Marsai Martin was at the awards as a presenter. She looked like a teenage DREAM in Missoni.

We can’t leave out Coi Leroy in vintage Gucci. LOVE LOVE LOVE!

Best New Artist Olivia Rodrigo SLAYED in David Koma. We are loving this periwinkle sequined spaghetti strap gown!

Kali Uchis hit the carpet in two separate but totally stunning styles

Which one do you prefer, pink or black?

BTS looked dapper in their suits

The other JoJo — JoJo Siwa also looked amazing in her black gown.

Mickey Guyton showed why she’s country music’s finest!

Billy Porter had a moment in straight off the runway Botter. Do you hate it or love it?

Becky G looked fierce in purple and black

Machine Gun Kelly brought the most beautiful accessory — his daughter Casie. She’s wearing Valentino and her dad is in custom Ashton Michael.

MGK and Casie weren’t the only daddy daughter duo on the carpet. Jimmy Jam pulled up with his beautiful daughter Bella Harris.

Hot pink is definitely his color.

Bobby Brown brought his wife Alicia Etheredge.