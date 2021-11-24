We knew it was coming
Issa seeing Lawrence and Condensation in the hospital with the baby: #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/mLHlFl0ic1
— mary m. cosby stan account (@johnthesecond_) November 22, 2021
WELP, it happened: Issa ran into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa at the hospital in a heart-stopping moment that sent viewers spiraling into their FEELS.
The seconds-long scene felt like forever as the ex-lovers (for now) said everything without saying anything at all.
At some point, we knew Lawrence would return just as Issa and Nathan rekindled their awkward somethingship that picked up after their awkward scene in bed together.
“She doesn’t just cry in his arms; she cries in his mouth,” said Kendrick Sampson (Nathan) in an interview with TVLine.
“It’s really awkward and he doesn’t know where they stand, and then he doesn’t handle it the ideal way, the way that he and a lot of people would have appreciated…. I think after not being able to get out the words, to express and truly showcase how much he has changed, he was at a point where he was just fed up and like, ‘Let me just be vulnerable and say what I got to say,’ and that landed on Issa.”
Now, we’re back to Issa attempting to figure things out with Nathan who left Issa hanging when she said ‘I love you’ in one of their many awkward moments together.
Issa: Thats why I love you…
Nathan: …….#InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/eBZkYXP9Pm
— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) November 22, 2021
According to Sampson, things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”
“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”
What was your reaction to Issa running into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa in the hospital? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) tweets about that moment on the flip.
“Issa seeing Lawrence and Condensation in the hospital with the baby:” – *cackles*
Why did Lawrence and Issa have more spark in that small scene than Issa and Nathan the entire episode? #Insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/QPp9mkFGmu
— Toni Childs Garrett (@ToniChildsGarr2) November 22, 2021
“Why did Lawrence and Issa have more spark in that small scene than Issa and Nathan the entire episode?” – we peeped that too
Lawrence and Issa looking at each other in the hospital with the baby like: #insecurehbo pic.twitter.com/ujEYFVDwu4
— Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 22, 2021
“Lawrence and Issa looking at each other in the hospital with the baby like:” – you know what…
One baby doesn't stop the show! Come on Issa and Lawrence! #Insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/nZA2Agidke
— Moni (@lovemoni94) November 22, 2021
“One baby doesn’t stop the show! Come on Issa and Lawrence!” – this GIF tho
Me if I would’ve saw Lawrence and Condoodoo in that damn hospital #Insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/lxayE6ePk4
— Becca (@ItsBeccaFran) November 22, 2021
“Me if I would’ve saw Lawrence and Condoodoo in that damn hospital” – bruhhh
The song “whew chile” playing at the end of the episode when Issa saw Lawrence with his baby mamma and baby was so perfect cause that’s exactly what I said out loud! 😂 #Insecure pic.twitter.com/QPwN8KHAm8
— J. Carter, Esq. | #LawyerBae (@iamjcarter) November 22, 2021
“The song “whew chile” playing at the end of the episode when Issa saw Lawrence with his baby mamma and baby was so perfect cause that’s exactly what I said out loud!” – whewww chileee
Oh shit Issa finally sees Lawrence and Cabbage with the baby!! #Insecure #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/vKZLafEoQH
— ♊️Nene P. (@Nene_689) November 22, 2021
“Oh sh*t Issa finally sees Lawrence and Cabbage with the baby!!” – it got real
I bet Condola is going to make it seem that her and Lawerence are a couple just because Issa is there #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/aOfaFsYpR1
— Tasha Mack (@NiqueG_22) November 22, 2021
“I bet Condola is going to make it seem that her and Lawerence are a couple just because Issa is there” – we wouldn’t be shocked at all
Issa saw the baby like #insecure pic.twitter.com/VLiIkVhbAS
— Jean Elie 🇭🇹 (@jeanelie) November 22, 2021
“Issa saw the baby like #insecure” – mannnnnn
