Cuffing season is most definitely here and one man, in particular, wants that old thing back with his partner, Amber Rose.

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards took to Instagram a few days after Thanksgiving and apologized to his ex for all the hurt he caused her. I guess all the family pictures on IG for the holiday made him miss what he used to have!

If you recall, Amber claimed he cheated on her with 12 women back in August and poured her heart out on Instagram in a lengthy post. Rose wrote that she’s “tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes.”

“All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him,” continued Rose. “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f— him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Rose didn’t give any clout to the women involved with her man but she made it very clear that her relationship was over.

“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” she wrote. “As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

AE admitted to cheating on Amber Rose during an interview and even laughed about being caught but expressed that he did love her and saw her as his best friend.

“I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love [Sebastian], my stepson too. But…I like women. […] “I know that I could stop [cheating],” he added. “I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don’t want to live like that.”

Now, just 4 months later AE says he’s willing to do anything to make things right and get his family back. Rose shares a son, Slash Electric, with Edwards. She also has an 8-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, whom she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The pair have been dating since 2018 and went public on social media in January 2019. She wrote that he “came into my life at a time where I’ve had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I’ve endured over the years from my previous relationships.”

“I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again,” she wrote at the time. “So @ae4president Thank you for all of ur love and support baby. I love you so much.”

Amber Rose has yet to respond to his apology and all photos of the couple have been removed from her page as well as AE’s page.

Many fans chimed in on Twitter and Instagram saying “Stay strong Amber! Don’t take him back!”

Another user posted “It’s winter…they always try to come back to the warmth lol!”

Should Amber Rose take AE back and work things out? When someone is labeled narcissist can you can really expect them to change? What would you do? Let us know below!