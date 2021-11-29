“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Reunion Exclusive: Guess Which Question Makes Melody Mad Enough To Exit The Set?!

We may be all out of regular episodes of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” but the season is far from done.

In a first-look clip from Saturday’s upcoming “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” reunion, the cast is nervous to learn show creator and producer Carlos King is hosting since he “knows where the bodies are buried.” The silence is deafening as Melody is questioned about her past and Martell fesses up when asked about the other woman.

Check out the first look below:

Play

It’s definitely not just Mel and Martell in the hot seat this time around. Looks like Kimmi and Maurice are under a microscope too. And Marsau!

Did you hear all the talk about fans clamoring for Tiffany and Louis to be fired from the show?

Do you think this might be a one and done for them? Do you want it to be?

Any thoughts on Latisha demanding respect for her marriage — when her mom has to be theeeee MOST disrespectful person on the entire show? Y’all peeped Ms. Wanda is making an appearance too right?

Poor Melody seems like she’s at the end of her rope. Do you think she’s ready to call it quits on the show? We don’t really see this being something they can do without her.

SMH @ Martell with that big grin on his face. If there was ever a reality TV villain who loved placing blame on everyone BUT himself, he would be that guy.

Are you ready for this 3 part reunion? Part 1 of the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” reunion airs Saturday, December 4 at 9PM EST.