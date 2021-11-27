Come To Yeezus: Ye Talks Mental Health, Alcohol & Vows To Get Kim Back In Vulnerable Thanksgiving Prayer [VIDEO]

Break-ups are the hardest around the holidays, and that clearly applies to the artist formerly known as Kanye West this Thanksgiving.

Instead of awkwardly shooting his shot at a forced family dinner or sending a “hey, big head” text like everybody else, the “Praise God” rapper has a very public campaign to reconcile. Ye has been talking about his plans to reunite with Kim Kardashian to anyone who will listen, including his 9.4 million Instagram followers and the population of Los Angeles’ Skid Row.

People reports that Ye had plenty to say at the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday. In typical Kanye style, he grabbed the mic to talk to the attendees about himself.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” West said during the charity event. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Although she supported his events for the release of Donda, the narrative now includes Pete Davidson rocking matching pajamas and hickeys from Kim. That doesn’t seem to discourage Ye at all, who called himself the priest of his home. He promised to stay as close to his children as possible, even saying he moved into a house near Kim after leaving the family home. That’s probably not a great talking point for an audience struggling with poverty, housing insecurity, and addiction, but Ye tried to make his issues relevant.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,” West said.

But, wait! There’s more! On Thursday, Ye took to Instagram to share his “super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.” In the five-minute video of a choir performing, Ye’s voice-over expressed how much he wants to reunite his family and take accountability for his “misactions” that tore them apart.

Ye started by addressing his dependence on alcohol “take the stress away and knock the edge off.” He addressed Kim and the family having to “endure” his manic episodes since 2016, which were difficult to manage while he went “on and off the medication” for his bipolar disorder. The 44-year-old went on to confront his “overbearing” ego and arrogance, hot temper, and “self-righteous Christian behavior.

“When I got saved it did not immediately make me a better person. It made me a self righteous Christian. Mix that with being rich, famous and very, very, very, very, very attractive and you got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus. Like I just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check,” Ye said.

The prayer also addressed the red elephant in the room and the infamous red MAGA hat.

“Good Lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family at target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one, and thank God, only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was ‘write your speech next time son.'”

Kanye ended the prayer with a vow to take accountability and thanks to Kim for his family.

Do you think the KimYe campaign will bring them back together or is this too little too late?