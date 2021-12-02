Bossip Video

Brittany Renner seemingly wants her doubters to ease up off her neck!

Earlier this week we reported that the model and influencer announced she had just moved into her own place, claiming to have found temporary housing with her mother for the past several months, which she described as being tough for her. The 29-year-old mom publically detailed some of the alleged tribulations she faced after leaving a relationship with her father of her son, PJ Washington including not yet having a car, being publicly dragged over rumors she “trapped” him, and being called a “predator” online, which she maintains is completely false.

In her testimony, Renner expressed that there wasn’t a person she knew who could have endured what she did during that time, something that was met with doubt from a follower in a tweet, who then went on to detail their own struggles as a single parent.

“You said another woman could not have endured what u went through. I done been through the mud but I never had to drown anyone else to keep myself afloat…I was doing hair 4 weeks after a high risk emergency c-section because I had to eat to make breast milk. It’s being a mother.”

Brittany classily clapped back, clarifying what she said wasn’t a struggle contest for anyone to question.

Please accurately quote me if you’re going to go out of your way to tweet me. This is what I said…and…I don’t know you, stranger on the internet, so it still rings true lol also! It isn’t a contest beloved, it’s just my truth.

In another tweet, Renner further clarified the claim she made about not having a car right now. She says its on the way in February.