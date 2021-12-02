Bossip Video

Cardi’s got a big new gig!

Playboy announced Thursday that they’re embarking on an expansive collaboration with Cardi B as the brand’s first-ever Creative Director In Residence.

With her new title, Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more. In addition, Cardi will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. A press release notes that CENTERFOLD which is expected to launch this month is “the new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.”

Users can share music, fashion, art, and adult entertainment on the platform.

After sharing the big news on social media, Bardi said she’s elated about her new role and she’s dubbed it a “dream come true.”

“I can’t believe this is real,” said Cardi about being Playboy’s Creative Director In Residence. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!” Cardi B continued, “I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

PLBY Group’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Kohn has dubbed Cardi a “creative genius” and the “embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

“I can’t wait to see what Cardi and our team develop together with our merchandise design, development and distribution capabilities and our best-in-class content production,” said Kohn about Bardi. “I also can’t think of a better creative visionary to partner with us on the launch of CENTERFOLD. CENTERFOLD will revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago – and Cardi is the perfect shepherd into this new era.”

Cardi and Playboy are also releasing merchandise created through the collaboration that aims to expand the Playboy brand and community.

Congrats, Creative Director Cardi!