There are barely any of us there and they STILL killing us!

If you had to guess which state is the most dangerous for Black people, you might not say Oklahoma for a good 15-20 states. However, a recent Yahoo! News article points to research done by The Lancet that shows that from 1980 to 2019 The Sooner State was the place where a Black person was most likely to lose their lives at the hands of police. Less that 8% (7.8%) of Oklahoma’s population is Black according to the 2019 census. Despite our paltry population, Black bodies make up 6 out of every 10 police homicides.

SIXTY-PERCENT.

The ubiquitous “How, Sway????” is in order.

Executive Director of the Oklahoma Black Lives Matter chapter, Reverend Sheri Amore Dickerson, had this to say about how deadly the police have been to our people.

Dickerson says a year before George Floyd’s murder gripped the nation, in May 2019 a similar incident occurred in Oklahoma involving Derrick Scott, 42, who was arrested on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck. “Mr. Scott was saying I cannot breathe, and he did not make it to the hospital for treatment,” said Dickerson. The officers involved were not criminally charged.

Sounds like the Department of Justice needs to swoop through Oklahoma and investigate them after their done digging through the racist trash up in Salt Lake City, Utah.