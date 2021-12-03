“Harlem” Honeys Grace Byers And Shoniqua Shandai Share How Their Show Allows Queer And Brownskinned Characters To Shine

“Harlem” is HERE! Have you started streaming yet?!

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chatted with actresses Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai about their new show “Harlem,” which airs on Prime Video December 3rd. While the show follows a familiar format of four female friends, Shandai described how it’s wonderful to join the ranks of shows like “Sex And The City,” “Girlfriends” and “Run The World,” but added that the dynamics differed greatly from shows we’ve seen before, thanks to their cast including a queer character, Tye, played by Jerrie Johnson, who offered a unique perspective to the group. Shandai also mentioned that in other shows her own role might have been limited to a side character, only expected to play a punchline delivering sidekick and not as fully developed as her role, Angie who we see fully as she faces challenges in her love life, personal life and career. Grace Byers spoke about her character Quinn hailing from a Caribbean background and being able to use her Caymanian accent for the part. She also revealed she and Shoniqua were super excited to work with Jasmine Guy who plays her mother. She described Guy’s character as Kitty Boo Boo (a reference to her “Empire” role) all grown up!

Check out the full interview below:

We really enjoyed screening this show early and can’t wait to hear your thoughts on it!