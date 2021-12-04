Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson is now a father of three….allegedly.

Maralee Nichols–the trainer from Texas who claims Thompson impregnated her around his birthday earlier this year–gave birth to her child on December 3. But, even though she’s in the midst of a paternity lawsuit, Nichols isn’t waiting for a judge to decide whether he’s the father…she’s already given the baby his last name.

The new mom wasted absolutely no time, taking to Instagram to post of photo of the baby with the caption, “First came love, then came you ❤️,” announcing that the child’s name is Angelou Kash Thompson. You see what she did there? “First came love,” clearly suggesting this was more than what Tristan has called a one-night stand, as she claims she was involved in a full-blown affair with the trainer. Plus, spelling “Kash” with a K was a nice tribute to Thompson’s other baby mama, Khloé Kardashian.

Nichols went on to post another shot of the child to her IG story, letting everyone know what we already did: Tristan is not embracing the child that Maralee says is his. “I want to thank everyone for your well wishes. Me and baby are doing great,” she wrote. “Right now my heart and mind is on focusing on the baby right now. I am heartbroken that Angelou’s father doesn’t want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family.”

Ahhhh yes, lawsuits and their longstanding history of….bringing families together?