Bossip Video

Ari Lennox is providing a little more insight into her arrest in Amsterdam, though she still can’t fully divulge what happened due to being “silenced.”

On Saturday, December 4, the singer took to Twitter for the first time since her arrest to admit her remorse behind the incident. While she didn’t expand on the situation much, Lennox did make it clear that she wishes she could change how she reacted to the mistreatment she was facing, as it was happening.

“My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced,” Ari tweeted. “I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

This explanation from the songstress comes after some alarming tweets earlier this week, when the Washington, D.C. native claimed she was racially profiled by security in an airport in Amsterdam who “hate Black people,” causing her arrest.

“F*** Amsterdam security. They hate Black people,” she wrote in one tweet before continued, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. Wow. They’re arresting me.”

In her last tweet on November 29, she continued, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

After that, we didn’t hear anything from Ari until December 2, when she confirmed she was okay, writing, “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love.”

According to reports from Reuters, Dutch Military police arrested the star for disturbing public order, being aggressive toward an airline official, and public intoxication. Now, they are purportedly investigating alleged threats Ari made toward the airline official.

Lennox was said to be initially detained because the police unit that encountered her, “found a woman full of emotions that wouldn’t calm down.”