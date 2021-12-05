Bossip Video

Looks like it was time for a fresh cut.

Drizzy Drake has officially parted with his signature Certified Lover Boy haircut!

To help promote his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, Drake debuted a unique and subtle haircut that had young and old men in a chokehold.

Not only did the haircut take off but the album did as well! CLB was released in September and became a historical release. Around that same time, Kanye dropped Donda, however, Drake sold more than Ye during the first week.

Champagne Papi decided to cut a heart into his hairline last year and the trend took off from there. The cut became so popular that celebrities like YK Osiris tried getting the heart-shaped haircut for himself.

Unfortunately, not all of his friends approved. Some of his celebrity friends like 6 God and 21 Savage clowned him for the heart but Drake didn’t let that stop him. After a year and some change the hair style is gone and Drake is now rocking a very low buzz cut done by celebrity barber, Scissorhands. At first take one might assume he was bald!

Drake is known for setting trends and moving the culture forward so we wouldn’t be surprised if he has another unique and flashy style up his sleeves for the future.

We know one thing, as long as Aubrey keeps the beard then we’ll keep the compliments flowing. Are you feeling his new cut? Let us know below!