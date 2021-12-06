For some reason, the Kardashian/Jenner family really wants you to know that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are very much a couple.

Over the weekend, a new cover the couple shot for W Mag–presumably in early November–leaked online, showing the rapper, a pregnant Kylie, and their 3-year-old, Stormi Webster posing together. Though the publication scrapped the cover following Scott’s Astroworld festival, which left 10 attendees dead and hundreds injured, some copies still ended up being sent to subscribers, causing some contents to appear online.

The mag describes Kylie and Travis’ unconventional relationship, claiming the pair still isn’t a couple despite expecting another child together–but now, Jenner’s sister is confirming the opposite.

Relationship expert Khloé Kardashian took to the comments of a Tiktok video about the W Mag story, writing, “Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

After that, TMZ confirmed the same, reporting, “KJ and TS are 100% together at the moment — meaning they’re romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we’re told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag.”

While Jenner and Scott have never confirmed their relationship again after breaking up two years ago, it seems weird for a journalist interviewing and writing a profile on the couple to assume they’re not together without being told as such. Did they just pull that out of thin air, or were they told different information at the time?

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!” the W Mag story reads.