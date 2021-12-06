Bossip Video

What is happening here?!

It’s been a while since TLC singer T-Boz has made headlines, but alas the 51-year-old icon ruffled feathers last night after a mysterious comment from her page landed on blogs. The controversy sparked after someone from her official Instagram account left a seemingly shady comment about rapper Nicki Minaj under a video with Cardi B.

The clip related to the comment showed the vivacious rapper arriving at Club11 in Miami over the weekend. Cardi B was celebrating the release of her Whipped Shots collaboration with a party. In the footage, you can see and hear Cardi suggesting to club bouncers to “let the Black women inside”, suggesting the women had been waiting to enter but were being ignored.

T-Boz’s account left the comment “Poor Nicki Minaj” with several laughing emojis.

It seems like the person behind T-Boz’s page wanted folks to think Nicki was trying to get into Cardi’s party and spark some laughter, but they did the complete opposite, folks dragged Tionne, to the point she had to clarify that it allegedly wasn’t her commenting.

“MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED I’M ON A ZOOM CALL/MEETING SO I DON’T KNOW WHAT WAS SAID OR WHATS HAPPENING YET BUT I SAID NOTHING ABOUT @NickiMinaj AT ALL,” wrote the TLC star.

Fans of Nicki Minaj did not want to believe T-Boz’s “hacked” excuse and left disparaging comments on her social pages. T-Boz further clarified, blaming the mishap on a person with the account ‘@Natererun’ who she claims keeps “calling” her phone.

T-Boz’s public accusation sparked the person behind the account to send her threats for not deleting her tweet accusing him of being a hacker.

Do YOU believe T-Boz was hacked in this situation?