Cardi B continued her Art Basel party streak Saturday, this time at an exclusive event celebrating an exciting new alcohol-infused collaboration.

Cardi B And Starco Brands Launch Whipshots

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

After already celebrating her role as Playboy’s first creative director at Casa Tua Miami, Cardi took to Pharrell and David Grutman’s The Goodtime Hotel where she downed Whipshots, the vodka whipped cream she’s released via Starco brands.

The blinged-out rapper who donned a mint green Mark Fast jumpsuit personally popped open a can with her teeth.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Attendees sloshed down the vanilla, caramel, and mocha shots via Cardi who personally poured shots into their mouths.

Cardi’s Whipshots are widely popular and have been selling out in under four minutes daily since Dec. 1.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

“I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person,” Cardi told Billboard at the party. “And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can. At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Seen on the scene at the soiree was Winston C. Duke and a stunningly suited guest…

 

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Mary J. Blige who greeted Offset…

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

 

and Dale Moss.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

 

After slurping down her alcoholic whipped cream, Cardi continued her partying at Miami Beach’s SLS Hotel for the Maxim Art Basel Party produced by MADE special. The veteran entertainment and nightlife company curated and produced the evening for this heritage event.

 

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

 

Bardi brought her hubby Offset as her date…

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

 

 

 

and downed Dano’s Dangerous Tequila alongside attendees like Teyana Taylor and Larsa Pippen…

Teyana Taylor

Source: MADE special / Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special.

Larsa Pippen

Source: MADE special / Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special.

Art Basel

Source: MADE special/ Saadiq presents MAXIM Art Basel and produced by MADE special

while smiling and laughing with fans.

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

Source: Jose Devillegas / Getty

The party was in celebration of Maxim’s November/December issue.

TMZ  also caught footage of Cardi leaving the party in the wee hours of the morning and twerking on the way out.

What do YOU think about Art Basel baddie Bardi’s wild night in Miami?

