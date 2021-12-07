Bossip Video

We love to see it!

Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith‘s evolution into a respected actor (who’s booked and busy) has been amazing to watch and a testament to his hard work that lead to him honoring “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” star Patina Miller at the Critics Choice Association’s 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Century City, LA.

Hosted by Niecy Nash…

the star-studded affair celebrated Anthony Anderson (Producer Award for Television), Zazie Beetz (Ensemble Award), Halle Berry (Career Achievement Award), Danielle Brooks (Actress Award for Television), Deon Cole (Ensemble Award), Ava DuVernay (Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award), Edi Gathegi (Ensemble Award), Jennifer Hudson (Actress Award for Film), Barry Jenkins (Director Award for Television), Toheeb Jimoh (Breakthrough Award), Ruth Negga (Special Honoree Award), and Robin Thede (Showrunner Award).

Other presenters included Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Chaz Ebert, Tracee Ellis Ross, Brett Goldstein, Rebecca Hall, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, James Lassiter, Kenny Leon, Joi McMillon, Prentice Penny, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Mario Van Peebles, Larry Wilmore, and more.

Since 2014, the Celebration of Black Cinema has honored standout achievements in Black filmmaking–this year, for the first time, the awards ceremony will also celebrate achievements in television. A portion of the proceeds will be designated to provide scholarships to students from underrepresented communities participating in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Rising Program.

As an added safety feature, this year’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television saw the introduction of Ultraloop–a newly developed UVC-technology that will allow attendees to instantly and effectively kill all viruses and germs on their personal items and devices upon entrance.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing almost 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.