Now, Nicholas…

Nick Cannon has the Internet in a chokehold this afternoon what appears to be an imprint of his *ahem* copious cannon made its debut on television with him.

A clip and screenshots of Nick at work on his daytime show, ‘Nick Cannon Show’ featuring the allegedly happy man-parts are being shared all over social media with folks reacting in shock — although most are not complaining over Nick’s enormous anatomy.

In one viral tweet shared by Twitter user, DallasScorpio92, Nick appears to be wearing a close-fitting pantsuit. The image in question is what has fans spiraling and empathizing with his four baby mamas.

Reactions are so out of control, the 41-year-old is actually trending. “After much consideration, I now understand why the girls are always pregnant by Nick Cannon,” Twitter user @____InCANdescent shared.

Nick Cannon’s private life has been the topic of music chatter after he welcomed four children within the span of the last year, bringing him to seven in total.

Back in June–just days after Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion–he fathered a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. The comedian also has 4-year-old Golden and 10-months-old Powerful with ex Britanny Bell. And, of course, Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Are YOU shocked by his allegedly lengthy schlong breaking the internet?

A number of people are stunned for sure.

See some (ahem) engorged evidence from “The Nick Cannon Show” below.