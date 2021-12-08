Bossip Video

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival is still receiving lawsuits as an additional 1,500 victims have recently filed as of December 8th.

Earlier this week, Travis Scott issued his first response to the mountain of lawsuits from his tragic Astroworld Festival. While Travis has issued his response and has offered his help to families who lost loved ones at his festival, the lawsuits keep coming in.

Travis issued a “general denial” in response to the first claim which allows him to issue one blanket response to allegations against him. Travis also has filed motions to combine all 275 cases into one “multi-district litigation.” This makes sense as individual court cases and dates would not only backlog the court system but also take up everyone’s time for years to come. Regardless, it will probably take a year to amend this tragedy legally as Billboard reports that an additional 1,500 people have filed lawsuits.

Attorney Brent Coon has come forward representing a new group of alleged victims and that group includes a total of 1,547 victims who were allegedly injured during the November 5th concert.

“What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted,” the attorney wrote in a press release. “We will roll over every rock in this matter.”

Coon says he’s seeking $10 billion in damages on behalf of his clients and he’s confident that he’ll get them justice.

“In addition to litigating high profile mass tragedies all over the county the last 35 years, I also have run a concert promotion company for over 20 years and am very familiar with how you are supposed to plan these events, the founder of Brent Coon & Associates added in a press release. “What happened at Astroworld was an unconscionable tragedy and it is important that justice is served for all those impacted. I believe our firm is best suited to help lead this case, not only because of the number of victims who have selected our firm to represent them in this action, but due the fact that we possess the extensive legal experience as demonstrated by our lead counsel work on many plant explosions, product recalls and other mass tort actions.”

These filings bring the total number of plaintiffs to nearly 2,800. With over 50,000 in attendances and lawyers actively seeking anyone who attended, you can expect more lawsuits in the coming weeks.