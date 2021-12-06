Bossip Video

Travis Scott responds to one of the many lawsuits thrown his way and moves to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival is embroiled in many lawsuits and they won’t be going away any time soon. It seems Travis is ready to start putting this behind him and is finally responding to one of many lawsuits thrown his way.

According to TMZ, Travis has responded to a lawsuit from Jessie Garcia, who claims he was in the crowd at the festival. Travis wants his suit to be dismissed with prejudice … specifically, as it pertains to TS himself, and his companies.

Travis issued a “general denial” in response which allows him to issue one blanket response to allegations against him. Travis also has filed motions to combine all 275 cases into one “multi-district litigation,” which he will respond with “general denial” and this saves everyone time as all the suits are identical. Many take this move as Travis not taking accountability for the events at the festival but point-blank Travis didn’t design the layout which many are pointing to as the cause of the issues.

Hopefully, the legal issues are solved sooner rather than later so everyone can begin to grieve.