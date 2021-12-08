Bossip Video

Atlanta was blessed Tuesday with the presence of a 26-year-old Long Beach crooner whose resplendent R&B vocals captivated a crowd.

Givēon took to the city’s Center Stage for a stop on his “Timeless Tour” and he was met with sing-alongs, excitement, and adulation.

After opening his show with “The Beach”, the first track from his When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time project, the singer who donned head-to-toe khaki and casually sipped on a brown elixir, went into tracks that fans knew word-for-word. The California native, who was nominated last month in six Grammy categories including Best R&B Album and Record of the Year for “Peaches” alongside Justin Bieber, had a way of wooing fans even without saying a word but when he did open his mouth, he was almost drowned out by chants of “We love you, Givēon,” and “We love you, Givy!” Those love declarations were then followed by adorers doing their best Givēon impersonation as they joined him in belting out ballads as though onstage themselves.

The evening wasn’t just about music however, it was about the artist connecting with the audience.

At one point Givēon asked the venue’s team to turn on the lights so he could see the faces in the crowd. “Date night,” he said with a smile pointing to a couple cozied up in the middle of the floor. “Thanks for coming,” added the singer. He repeated that declaration several times while excited boyfriends and girlfriends waved their hands begging to be acknowledged.

At another point, he told a story about mistakenly ending up at Atlanta’s infamous strip club Magic City after getting numerous recommendations about the “best wings” in ATL. Givēon told the crowd he was confused when he arrived at the location where he “could hear the music outside” and thought the “restaurant’s” name meant that “the wings were magical and disappeared off your plate.” That elicited a raucous round of laughter and head nods in agreement that the shake shack indeed does have recommendable wings.

In between sets, he sent fans into a tizzy by spilling what felt like an exclusive secret about what’s to come; a new album. The artist confirmed that at the end of his tour he’d be hard at work in the studio. Cheers ensued, Givēon smiled and his entranced devotees waited on bated breath for what was next. And what was next was a memorable night that bustled with energy of love, hope, and heartbreak amid a full band and a vocalist willingly snapping selfies with fans’ phones.

Mostly, it solidified that a certain singer could “Take Time” in Atlanta where he’s met with not only southern hospitality but open arms.

-danielle canada