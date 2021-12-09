“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Can This Bride-To-Be Get The Blessing From Her Family After She Failed To Mention She Had A Man?

We have reached the Season Two finale of “Family or Fiancé” and what a ride it has been.

We’re sad to see the season come to an end, but we’re excited to share a sneak preview clip from the episode for your viewing pleasure! This week you’ll meet Khaneisha and LaBarron who are very much in love. All seems to be going well, except for the fact that the bride-to-be didn’t tell her family that she had a boyfriend let alone a fiancé. In the first look clip below Khaneisha’s sister is furious that she did not know how serious Khaneisha and LaBarron’s relationship was. Khaneisha is struggling to understand why her sister is so upset since they do not live close to each other.

Check out the clip below to see the BAD reaction her family has after learning just how serious this “friendship” has become:

Yikes… Is Khaneisha’s sister doing too much? Or was she wrong to wait to share her relationship status?

Here’s the full synopsis of what to expect from the episode:

A couple who started as friends but then turned romantic faces backlash from the bride’s family for leaving them in the dark. And when the bride’s mother suspects larger issues, a small miscommunication quickly turns into drama.

“Khaneisha and LaBarron: From Friends to Secret Lovers” airs on Saturday, December 11 at 10pm ET/PT.