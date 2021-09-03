“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Brides-To-Be Erin And Amanda Have Some Serious Mommy Issues [VIDEO]

This week’s “Family Or Fiancé” features not one — but two brides!

After a week off “Family or Fiancé” is back with an all-new episode this Saturday night. This week we get to meet a couple of brides-to-be — Erin and Amanda — who have LOTS of grown mama drama! The episode airs Saturday but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now.

In the clip, Amanda reveals she never really had to come out to her family, but Erin, on the other hand, is still hurt by her parents’ reactions to her coming out. Ultimately Tracy has her work cut out to help the couple to better understand the relationships they have with their families.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Here’s the full episode description:

Two brides planning their wedding hope to resolve issues with their own mothers on their road to happily ever after. While one mother desperately wishes to be part of her daughter’s life, another prays her daughter’s sexuality is merely a phase.

How would you feel if you were Erin? We don’t know how many times we have to tell y’all that we LOVE this show. We HIGHLY recommend watching it with your partner. It’s a great conversation starter!

“Erin and Amanda: Grown Mama Drama” airs on Saturday, September 4 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?