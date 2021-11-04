Bossip Video

“Is Jamal coming?”—that’s yet to be seen…

During the #RHOPReunion Gizelle Bryant will once again be hammered with questions surrounding her relationship with her ex-husband Jamal Bryant and things aren’t looking too good.

As previously reported during last year’s reunion, [now former ]housewife Monique Samuels produced a binder to “prove” that Gizelle’s reconciliation with the megachurch Pastor was fraudulent and noted that she had text message receipts shared between “Pastor Holy Whore” and his real girlfriend.

Months later, Gizelle’s confirmed that their very real relationship was really over—not because of Monique’s binder that “brought them closer” but because of the pandemic.

“We were working on us getting back together … but he lives in Atlanta [and] I live in Maryland … with the pandemic, we just realized it’s not the right time,” said Gizelle. “It’s just not going to work.”

Now during the season 6 reunion, Gizelle’s once again being asked about the validity of her Jamal Bryant coupledom.

A Bravo Insider preview of the #RHOPReunion shows Andy Cohen questioning Gizelle about her breakup timeline with the Pastor and the housewife seemingly struggling to answer.

When did you two actually break up?” asks Andy. “I don’t know earlier in the year maybe?” says Gizelle. “Maybe after the holidays? Late in January maybe????”

As Gizelle tries to put the pieces, together Karen Huger is heard saying that they broke up “the next day” after the reunion and Dr. Wendy implores Gizelle to “cut the BS.”

“This timeline doesn’t make sense,” says Wendy. “Let’s cut the BS. Didn’t Jamal do a video in December saying he’s not in a relationship?” “That’s not what it said to me….” responds Gizelle.

SIGH.

Wendy was referencing the December 2020 Instagram Live video Pastor Jamal Bryant did responding to Monique Samuels’ reunion binder. Remember that “cash register” read?

“You can’t bring me receipts if I got the cash register,” said Bryant on IG Live. “Yes, I dated a young lady in New York. In case you all missed it, I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date. When you date, sometimes it works, and sometimes it didn’t. In this instance, it didn’t. Nothing immoral, illegal, or unethical took place, it did not work out. “There is some clarity that needs to happen: I’m not married, I’m not engaged. Some of you have a strange relationship with language. You can’t have a mistress while you’re single. So I never had a mistress,” he added. “As a consequence, she’s never been to visit me in Atlanta, never been at New Birth, never been in my home, I’ve never been in her home.”

So far Gizelle’s remaining unbothered by the “fake relationship” allegations again, she recently told E! News’ Daily Popp that she’s enjoying the single life and all the benefits that come with it.

“I’m dating casually, meaning I’m just not ready to be in a relationship where it’s work,” the Bravo star told Daily Pop’s Justin Sylvester and guest host Cynthia Bailey on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Eager to hear more—and potentially set her up on a few dates—Cynthia asked Gizelle for additional details, i.e., “Are you getting some?!” “Of course sex is involved if I like you like that,” Gizelle responded. “But I don’t want to have to call you all the time; I don’t want you to call me all the time…just leave me alone. I’ll like you better if you leave me alone.”

Mmm hmmm.

Watch the #RHOPReunion preview below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus “Secrets Revealed” episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.