If can’t catch a break was a person it would definitely be Travis Scott right about now. He’s getting a hard lesson on what it means to be held accountable for his actions. According to Variety, the Houston rapper has been effectively removed from the lineup of performances for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

This news comes just hours after Anheuser-Busch announced that it will no longer distribute the rapper’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer.

KESQ reported reported that the controversial rapper was dropped from the bill following the tragedy which occurred at his own Astroworld festival in November, where 10 people died after the crowd rampaged during his headlining set.

This tragedy lead to a change.org petition demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. The petition racked up nearly 60,000 signatures and continues to grow.

Travis’s long time and devoted agent, Cara Lewis of the Cara Lewis Group, received word that Scott would be pulled from the festival in which he was suppose to headline and that the festival would pay a kill fee for the cancelation, typically 25%. Being the agent that she is, she was working diligently to keep Scott’s spot as this would have been his first return to the stage after Astroworld.

If we’re being honest, having Travis Scott perform at Coachella 2022 would in fact have been problematic and insensitive to the families who are still grieving the loss of their loved ones. However, with the hundreds of lawsuits being filed in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, it might just be possible that Travis will need to figure out another source of income for all the legal fees coming his way but looks like performing won’t be one of them anytime soon.

Travis Scott sat down for Astroworld interview with Charlemagne Tha God and stated that he wasn’t aware of the Astroworld casualties until after the show. Many thought this interview was a Legal’s team nightmare while others were eager to hear the rapper speak on the incident for the very first time.

He has since provided full refunds to all Astroworld attendees, offered to pay for the funeral costs of the victims and canceled other upcoming concert appearances, but unfortunately his efforts have received minimum to no applause. As we know nothing he can do or say will bring back the lives of the victims who passed away at his festival.

Scott was first announced as a Coachella headliner nearly two years ago, in January of 2020, along with Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. Now that Scott was pulled and Ocean recently deferring his appearance until 2023, Coachella will have two new headliners to announce at the top of next year. It is also worthy to note that nothing is fully set in stone with the pandemic still in full effect and also the cause of the festival being postponed multiple times since 2020.

If the show does indeed go on, The Coachella festival is scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

Do you with Coachella’s decision to drop Travis Scott from the festival? Let us know below!