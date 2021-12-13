Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian is still spreading Khristmas joy in her estranged husband Kanye West’s direction, despite recently filing documents asking a judge to consider her “legally single.” The considerate mother hung up a white holiday stocking for him on the fireplace, which their daughter North showed off on her TikTok page.

According to PageSix, Kim filed papers on Friday afternoon, which if signed by a judge, will separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. Aside from her single status, she is also looking to restore her maiden name and officially drop the “West” surname she currently shares with Kanye. Their three children also carry the “West” last name, North, who is now 8-years-old, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Just days after the filing, North did show off the stocking with the name ‘Kanye’ stitched into it, hanging up in their family home. The excited 4th grader also gave a mini-tour of some of the Kardashian-West Christmas decor throughout the home.

Just a day before Kim filed papers asking to be declared single, Kanye pleaded with her to ‘run back’ to him during a live-streamed concert in front of millions, calling her out by name. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear like she’s interested in running back towards that marriage.

Back in February — when she originally filed for divorce, Kim asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 4 kids. In recent weeks, Kim has been linked romantically to comedian-actor Pete Davidson.