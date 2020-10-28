Bossip Video

Travis Scott narrates the first Sony Playstation 5 commercial as the companies New Strategic Creative Partner.

This year has proven to be a busy year for Travis Scott businesswise. While many are sidelined due to the pandemic Travis is securing deal after deal. From his Fortnite concert to his McDonald’s meal each time we think he can’t top the previous deal he does.

Following the success of his widely popular Mcdonald’s collaboration, Travis and Sony announced that the rapper is the new “Strategic Creative Partner” for Playstation. This is huge as Sony is gearing up to release its highly anticipated next-gen console the Playstation 5.

Right now there isn’t anyone cooler to the youth than Travis when it comes to a perfect fit for pushing product to the public. He’s the go-to person.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team,” Scott said of the collaboration. “Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

The PlayStation 5 is set to drop in the US and other parts of the globe on November 12th. Be prepared to spend around $500 for the base console and $400 for the disc drive-less Digital Edition.

There are also a ton of accessories available to order in addition to the new console, like a swanky headset which is able to synch to the PS5 using its ray-traced audio technology, and there’s a media remote and updated camera too.

The bigger and better console is also said to provide a greener approach to gaming with its energy-saving feature.

More than likely we will see Playstation and Cactus Jack merchandise as Travis teased Nike branded Playstation sneakers designed by him. As the PS5 heads to consumers, Travis Scott narrates the first launch commercial which you can watch below.