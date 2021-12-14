Melanin & Merlot: Meet The Mirthful Marauders Of NBC’s “Grand Crew” TONIGHT At 8PM!

Pop a bottle of pinot noir for a special hour-long preview screening TONIGHT!

Just as “Insecure” is coming close to the end of season “Byeve,” one of the show’s executive producers, Phil Augusta Jackson is preparing to debut his new all Black 30 minute comedy “Grand Crew.” The series follows a group of incredibly fresh and funny friends as they navigate life in Los Angeles. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA. Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart star. Check out the trailer below:

Play

What did you think?

We’ve already seen the first two episodes of the series which will preview on NBC tonight and we promise big laughs!

This weekend BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden attended a special launch event for the series hosted by actress Bresha Webb. Check out our conversations with series creators Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor as well as the full cast, below:

Don’t forget to set your DVR’s or watch “Grand Crew” live on NBC at 8PM EST/PST!