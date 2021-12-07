Bossip Video

Another week, another awkward Issa and Nathan moment…

For reasons unknown, “Insecure” continues to center around Issa and Nathan’s awkward somethingship that took a baby step forward when the flaky barber finally said ‘I love you’ back to his maybe-boo whose mind appeared to be on a certain somebody with a brand new baby.

Now, we could be wrong but it seemed like Issa was expecting Nathan to end things when he dropped the unexpected ‘I love you’ bomb that seemed to throw her off after she drunkenly dialed Lawrence the night before.

According to Kendrick Sampson (who plays Nathan), things between the couple are “gonna be uncomfortable and unpredictable in the same way that it always is.”

“You’re going to have incredible moments where you think we are right where you want us to be in the show, and then [there’s a] complete turn right,” he revealed a few weeks ago. I can’t stress that enough. Every time you’re a little complacent, it’s not what you think.”

Knowing this, we’re bracing for chaos in next week’s episode where we predict Issa will break up with Nathan or be ghosted by the enigmatic character who’s uncertain about living/employment situation.

Aside from her relationship shenanigans, we see Issa and the squad enjoy each other on a long-overdue girl’s trip with a beautifully nostalgic “Waiting To Exhale” homage directed by executive producer Amy Aniobi.

“It wasn’t originally in the script that way,” said Aniobi in an interview with TVLine. “So I talked to the writers to make sure they were OK with me adding a little bit of a montage. They were down, and so were the actresses, so that’s what we did. And it felt good to be able to celebrate Black women friendships in a way that was familiar, beautiful and relatable.”

Do you think Issa ends things with Nathan in the next episode? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the latest episode on the flip.