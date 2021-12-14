Bossip Video

Judge Keith Borjon finds probable cause for Tory Lanez to face trial over allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, detective testifies Tory allegedly told her to “dance, b***h” before firing.

The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is far from over. While Tory has maintained he is innocent and the usual stance of the truth will come out eventually online, in the real world, he had court this morning.

Judge Keith Borjon found probable cause to send the case to trial during a preliminary hearing earlier this morning, December 14. The roadside dispute that took place after a July 2020 party at Kylie Jenner’s house will now be in the hands of the trial when Tory is back in court on January 13.

During the preliminary hearing this morning in his felony assault case, a long-standing rumor was confirmed by the testimony of an officer on the stand. An intoxicated Tory reportedly told Megan to “dance, b***h” before firing a gun. Detectives also revealed they found the gun under Tory’s passenger seat and it was “warm to the touch,” suggesting “the firearm had been used” recently.

Tory is innocent until proven guilty, but from the facts starting to come out, that innocence is in jeopardy if the trial doesn’t go in his favor.