Lil Boosie is being sued by a concert promoter over the October brawl at the State Farm Arena during the ‘Legendz of the Streetz’ tour.

Lil Boosie was one of the highlighted acts when the Legendz of the Streetz tour was announced, alongside 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Jeezy. His time on the tour was short-lived, though, after an intense brawl in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena at of the tour.

The brawl ended the night early for everyone in attendance as police pulled the plug on the show. In the aftermath, Boosie was kicked off the tour and then banned from State Farm Arena, making his Hawks season tickets useless. While Boosie has campaigned to get a refund on those, he may have bigger issues, according to TMZ.

MN2S Corporation and We Are Live ENT have filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming he caused all the mayhem that went down at Phillips Arena and ruined their stop in Atlanta. The promoters allege they paid Boosie $150,000 for five dates and a $50k deposit, but when the tour started, Boosie demanded more money or he would ruin the whole thing. They believe his actions in Atlanta were his way of keeping his promise after they declined to pay more.

Now, they want $525,000 for their troubles and the headache they endured.

So far Boosie has yet to respond.