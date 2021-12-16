Bossip Video

TUH!

By now, a great many of you have probably seen the viral video of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet and her racist a** family shouting “ni**er” at a TV screen while watching security camera footage of a home invasion they experienced days prior. If you have not seen the video, then allow us to put you onto game…

Yes. This is a woman who gets to decide the fates of Black men and women on a daily basis and we know that Black men and women are probably a large majority of the cases that she sees. This broad gotta go. Immediately. Posthaste. Toot f***ing sweet.

If you’re not already in an apoplectic rage then allow us to pour a lil’ gasoline on your fire because this story gets inexplicable worse.

According to KLFY in Lafayette, Odinet acknowledged the video and offered one of the weakest and most disingenuous excuses for egregious racism known to man.

“I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.” “Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”

Ma’am, everyone who knows you also likely says “ni**er” too so please miss us with the bulls**t, please. For those of you keeping score at home, this was the same trash “explanation” that Roseanne Barr tried to proffer after she was called out for using blatantly racist slurs about Black folks.

Both these bum broads can fall down a flight of stairs.