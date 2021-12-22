Bossip Video

Pass the diamond, there’s a #RHOBH newbie coming to TV!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting more (much needed) melanin. After an explosive season that included trips, clashes, and Erika Jayne denying knowing about her estranged husband allegedly embezzling money from plane crash victims, the bravo franchise is announcing two newbies; Sheree Zampino and Diana Jenkins.

Jenkins, the founder, chair, and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands will be a full-time housewife and Zampino will be a “friend of the show.”

Sheree is of course the ex-wife of Will Smith and the mom of their 29-year-old Trey Smith.

E! News reports that the 54-year-old artist and entrepreneur will be shown on the program when new episodes air in 2022. The two newbies are starring alongside the entire season 11 cast, as Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton are all set to return.

Sheree who also has a relationship with Garcelle married Will back in 1992 but they divorced three years later. She and Will remain close and she also has a friendship with Will’s longtime second wife/ her son’s “bonus mom”, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sheree’s appeared on “Red Table Talk” multiple times and Jada previously likened their relationship with Will to a “throuple.”

“You know what’s so interesting, though? Why it’s so not foreign to me too is that I’ve had a non-sexual throuple for years with Sheree,” Jada said. “When you have your husband that is taking care of another woman and spending time with another woman, it’s the same thing.”

Jada also noted that it took over two decades for them to form a bond but they’re now in a “sisterhood.”

“When I think about our relationship now, there’s a real sisterhood there. But it took 20-some years. It was really a transformation for all of us, having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease with it and having complete, utter acceptance,” Pinkett Smith explained.

“Ree has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense. There’s a real beautiful sisterhood there,” she concluded.

Outside of being close to the Smiths, Jada’s “sister” is also a successful business owner whose company, Sheree Elizabeth, Inc., recently launched a skincare line called WHOOP ASH.

Are YOU excited to see Sheree Zampino on #RHOBH?