A couple whose super sweet Christian coupledom made headlines is calling it quits.

The Blast reports that DeVon Franklin has filed for divorce from Meagan Good after 9 years of marriage. According to legal documents exclusively obtained by the publication, the case was opened on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.

While the couple hasn’t been spotted together in recent months, Franklin excitedly posted about the premiere of his wife’s Prime Video show “Harlem” on December 3. Meagan stars as the main character, Camille, in the series.

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”

“My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!” Meagan wrote in the comments section of the post.

It’s unclear what caused the split.

Prior to the divorce news, Meagan shared that she and Franklin, a Seventh Day Adventist Pastor and best-selling author, were planning on expanding their family.

They previously made headlines by revealing that they were waited till marriage to consummate their relationship citing their faith. DeVon also fiercely defended Meagan against criticism from detractors who questioned her Christianity.

“The whole idea of he’s a preacher and she’s this, it blew my mind how many people had an opinion when God is the only one who directs our story. So, he knows where our story is going to go,” DeVon previously toldvia S2S Magazine. “They didn’t see how she fit or how I fit in her script, but I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute. When the last time you went before God? Before you gave me this note, before you posted that comment, did you pray?’”

Added Meagan in her own defense;

“People think that I just got saved when I met DeVon or the year before, but I’ve been saved since I was 12. I’ve been loving the Lord since I was a little girl,” Meagan said. “The woman that God already made me—flaws and all—is the woman that DeVon fell in love with, not the woman I became after I met him.”

This story is still developing…