Before the Fashion Novettes, Pretty Little Things and InstaStallions took over social media, Meagan Good was the prototype who effortlessly reminded everyone that she’s STILL VERY FINE in a stunning Instagram post that doubled as a 40th birthday celebration.

This latest flex comes just months after she showed support for Chloe Bailey amid that silly controversy over her viral Bussit Challenge.

If anyone knows about backlash for being “too sexy,” it’s Meagan, who was told to “cover up” because of her Christianity and marriage to Pastor Devon Franklin.

In a revealing interview with HelloBeautiful for their ‘POWER’ issue, the gorgeous actress, producer, and designer admitted that sometimes she feels worn down by the criticism but leans on her faith to shake it off.

“Dealing with hundreds of nice things people would say and then like 40 mean things someone would say – initially I took it really personally, I took it really to heart,” she said. It really hurt my feelings and broke my heart I was like, ‘Why? I wish they could see my heart,” she said to Hello Beautiful. “I think over time [you learn] that it’s OK that not everyone sees your heart. God doesn’t show it to everybody because God can’t trust everybody with it.”

With her own personal criticism in mind, Meagan revealed that seeing Chloe Bailey’s emotional reaction to the backlash she received for the Bussit Challenge struck a chord with her.

“It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that,” she continued. ” And again, getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things – what it feels like to their spirit – so you can’t just tell them to get over it. The truth is these people don’t determine your destiny, these people don’t determine your purpose. They don’t determine the call that God has on your life. The only way for you to continue to walk in that purpose and that destiny and that calling is to be authentically yourself and knowing that along the way, some people are not going to get it and that’s okay.”

What’s your fave Meagan Good serve? Tell us down below and peep more of her swoon-worthy pics on the flip.