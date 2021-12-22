Bossip Video

Jay-Z takes to Alicia Keys’ Twitter Spaces conversation to proclaim no one can see him in Verzuz and let the world know his Queen Beyoncé is a continuation of Michael Jackson.

Last night, Alicia Keys hopped on Twitter Spaces for a conversation with journalist Rob Markman and Genius. The conversation was to promote Alicia’s new album, Keys.

During the conversation, the one and only Jay-Z hopped on the spaces to chat with the people. Hov has been known to lose his Twitter password for long periods of time, but it seems Spaces might be his place if he’s with the right people. Eventually, the question of Verzuz came up, and Hov let it be known no one can’t handle him in a head-to-head.

“Ain’t nobody that can stand on that stage with me,” Hov stated. “I ain’t gonna lie, no disrespect. Everyone’s amazing, they’ve done what they’ve done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the real. Theres not a shot. Theres not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage for I don’t know how long it is? Two hours? Two hours…That’s ain’t gonna never happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album.” “You got to stand in front of the ‘Grammy Family Freestyle’ live?” he added. “No one has ever even seen me perform that, you got to stand in front of that? That ain’t never going to happen. Let’s move on from Verzuz and move on to this Keys album.”

Hov didn’t just pop off for himself, he also made sure to address the long-standing Michael Jackson comparison with his wife Beyoncé.

If you missed Jay-Z on Twitter Spaces, you can listen to the entire conversation below.