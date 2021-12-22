Red Table Talk: Jada And The Gang Get Good Gut Health Advice After A Lil Booty Camera Colonoscopy Action!

Is your gut making you sick? That’s the question “Red Table Talk” is tackling in their latest episode.

On today’s brand new episode of “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett-Smith, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield-Norris) and Jaden Smith (who filled in for his sister Willow) sit down with medical & dietary experts to solve the gut problems that have plagued them for years. Jada and Gammy first take the brave steps of allowing cameras to follow them to the hospital as they get the invasive medical test everyone will need at some point in their life – a colonoscopy! Jada cutely refers to getting a little camera in the booty, but believe us guys, there’s nothing cute about prepping for this procedure! We did laugh along with the Red Table trio while they watched the footage from colonoscopy day though.

Our favorite part of the episode was when gastroenterologist Dr. Fola May and dietician Nancee Jaffee joined the table to solve the gut problems that have plagued the hosts for years. Come to find out that Jaden Smith has been eating pancakes DAILY for YEARS. No wonder he had stomach issues right?!

We really actually enjoyed this episode, particularly hearing from the gut-health and nutrition experts about things to be more mindful about taking and foods that are easier to digest. For example, Gam learned that her daily herbal laxative might actually be doing more harm than good and Jada discovered that dairy items with 0 sugar are digestible for people with lactose intolerance.

If you’re one of the 70 million Americans who suffer from weight gain, fatigue, bloating, stomach issues, pain, migraines or food allergies, learn to crack the “gut code” to feel better, have more energy & live longer!

