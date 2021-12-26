The End Of An Era: The Series Finale Of ‘Insecure’ Airs Tonight

Bossip Video

It’s time to say goodbye to one of the most beloved shows in recent memory: Insecure.

The Insecure series finale premieres tonight, Sunday, December 26.

While it is undoubtedly going to be a sad night for fans of the show, the creators are giving us a consolation prize: The longest episode yet. The Emmy-winning HBO comedy will conclude its fifth and final season with a 41-minute-long episode, the first time we’ve gotten any longer than 30 minutes.

The idea of making the episodes longer has been requested by fans many times over the years, but both creator Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny have dismissed the requests.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club back in October, Rae told host Charlamagne Tha God that Insecure is designed as “a half-hour comedy.”

“It is in the description of the show that HBO bought,” she said, immediately shutting down the idea. She went on to explain that the time frame has been highly enforced by HBO executives throughout their time on the network. However, it looks like they were able to get some leeway for the final episode and surprise fans with their long-awaited request.