The new trailer for ‘The Batman’ teases the relationship between Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne.

Matt Reaves’ The Batman is slated as one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After the COVID delays, the film is finally slated to hit theaters nationwide. Robert Pattinson will star as Batman with a star-studded supporting cast including Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

The plot of the movie has been under wraps for the most part, but earlier reviews have described the film as a SAW movie where the RIDDLER is JIGSAW and Batman is a detective trying to crack the case. While on his quest, he still has to control Gotham and of course flirt with Zoë Kravitz as she plays Catwoman.

The first trailer let us know this is going to be a long, dark ride and we couldn’t be more excited. Now, Matt Reeves has blessed us with another trailer for the film that focuses on the relationship of Batman and Catwoman and we finally get to see Selina Kyle and Bruce Wayne in their element.

You can watch the trailer in full below.