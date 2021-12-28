“Don’t settle…”

Sierra Gates is engaged and excitingly sharing the news with fans.

The “Love & Hip Hop ATL” star got engaged over the Christmas holiday to her boo Eric Whitehead after one year of dating. The reality star broke the news about her engagement to the luxury car mogul on X-Mas with an Instagram video of Eric down on bended knee mouthing the words, “Will you marry me?”

“I said YES omg @e_whitehead365 I love you I love you I love you Omgggg,” she captioned the post. “God is So Amazing! It’s been 1 whole year and God knew What he was doing!”

The excited couple also shared statements with BOSSIP about their big news.

“God told me that Eric was my husband, and God doesn’t lie!” said Sierra who feels as though she’s found her “happy place.” “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making memories with my other half!” “Behind every great man is a great woman, and sometimes the strongest person on your team is the woman you choose to be with!” said Eric.

Since news broke of the engagement, Sierra’s responded to a comment from a fan who shadily said she “gets engaged every week.”

“What’s the secret?” added the fan.

According to Sierra, the “secret” is not settling.

“Don’t settle even if they buy a ring if they not right give it back,” replied Sierra.

Last December the CEO of The Glam shop was engaged to fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star BK Brasco but called things off after only one week. She was also previously married to her ex-husband Shooter.

Congrats to Sierra and Eric on their big news!