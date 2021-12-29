Bossip Video

Let’s recap our favorite Verzuz moments from 2021.

When the pandemic first hit, we all struggled to find a productive way to waste away our days in quarantine during the early stay-at-home orders. While Tik-Tok popped off in crazy ways, another event came along and put a chokehold on the world of hip-hop. Thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, we were blessed with Verzuz.

In 2021, past the days of total isolation, Verzuz was still alive and well and giving us some unforgettable matchups.

2021 gave us Big Daddy Kane vs. KRS One, Chaka Khan vs. Stephanie Mills, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Three 6 Mafia , Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule, The Lox vs. Dipset, and more. Aside from the music, the antics made the show that much more entertaining, plus, the stage presence of these celebs is also a factor that can swing public perception like no other.

Let’s take a look back at some of our favorite memories from Verzuz in 2021.

Nelly’s Infamous Mid-Battle Hug

While Ja Rule was performing during his Verzuz, Nelly popped out and went straight for Ashanti to get his hug, and we get it, trust me, we do.

Jadakiss and His Crowd Control

The Lox Verzuz Dipset battle didn’t go how many expected and that was thanks to one man: Jadakiss. He was like a general in the middle of war and made sure his team got the victory. You would be pressed to find anyone who thinks he didn’t secure the victory for his team.

Earth, Wind & Fire perform “September” with The Isley Brothers

After helping your older, technology-clueless family tune in to the Verzuz between Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Isley Brothers, seeing the legends perform “September” as a collective was a highlight for sure.

Three Six Mafia washing Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to the point of Bizzy Bone lashing out

This one is self-explanatory. Memphis rappers Three Six Mafia came demanding respect and they took it. Bizzy Bone’s early outburst let us know there wasn’t a single chance in hell that Bone Thugs would win. Krayzie Bone Vs Three Six Mafia would have been a better match up off his features alone.